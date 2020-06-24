UNION CITY (CBS SF) – Authorities in Union City have launched a hate crime investigation after a vehicle was vandalized with racist graffiti over the weekend.
According to police, a suspect wrote racist messages and smashed the windshield of a car with Black Lives Matter signs near Almaden Boulevard and Alvarado-Niles Road on Sunday.
Police said the responding officer took it upon himself to obtain cleaning supplies from the city’s Public Works department to remove the graffiti.
“His actions exemplify the department’s commitment to serve our community from the heart,” the department said in a statement.
Detectives are currently following up on physical and video evidence collected at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joshua Clubb at 510-320-0088 or JoshuaC@unioncity.org.
You must log in to post a comment.