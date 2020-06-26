SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — When San Francisco Giants players walk up to the plate at Oracle Park for their COVID-19 shortened season, they will be cascaded by the faces of smiling fans. Unlike past seasons when those fans were live in the park, under the new COVID-19 crowd restrictions, the majority of those faces will be virtual.

The Giants will report to the park next month, preparing for an abbreviated Major League Baseball season which will feature just 30 home games beginning in late July.

The team has not announced how many fans may be allowed to attend the games with social distancing restrictions in place, but they do not want their players greeted by empty seats so they are taking a cue from professional teams in Korea.

The Giants told ESPN they will have a fan photos and cutouts hopefully being displayed in the majority of the 41,915 seats in the park. All season ticket holders will be allowed to send in photos. Non-season-ticket holders will also be able to take part for a one-time fee of $99.

Major League Baseball officials have announced that it will play a COVID-19 shortened 60-game regular season through September.

“The San Francisco Giants are excited to get the 2020 season underway and welcome our players and coaches back to Oracle Park and the San Francisco Bay Area,” the Giants said in a statement released to local media.

“All preseason workouts and home games during the 2020 regular season will take place at Oracle Park under the rules and guidelines outlined by the health and safety protocols that were agreed upon by Major League Baseball and the MLBPA.”