ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – Protesters calling for an end to police brutality gathered outside City Hall in Antioch on Monday, calling for the removal of two officers.
According to KPIX 5’s Kiet Do, protesters blocked the entrance to City Hall, not allowing employees to enter shortly after 7 a.m. Second Street was also blocked for a time.
Protestors now several dozen strong. I count at least 7 patrol cars on scene. pic.twitter.com/aV7ulzqJps
— Kiet Do (@KietKPIX) June 29, 2020
The protesters concerns are twofold. Earlier this year, the department hired Michael Mellone, a former San Francisco Police officer. Mellone was one of two officers who fatally shot Luis Gongora Pat during a confrontation at a homeless encampment in 2016. He was not charged in the case.
Former San Francisco DA George Gascon said at the time he was “extremely disturbed by the state of the law today, and yet I am duty bound to adhere to the law.”
Protesters are also calling for the firing of Corporal Steve Aiello, who heads the city’s police union, over his recent social media post about slapping protesters’ faces. Both the city’s mayor and police chief have condemned his post. Aiello apologized, calling it a misunderstanding about an internet meme, and his reply.
