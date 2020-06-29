STANFORD (KPIX/CBS SF) – Stanford has unveiled its plan to welcome students back to campus during the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we very much look forward to welcoming undergraduates back to campus, we need to be clear about what you should expect: The safeguards we will need to implement will fundamentally change the student experience,” said Vice-Provosts Susie Brubaker-Cole and Sara Church in a letter posted on the campus website, on Monday.

Most classes will remain online even for students living on campus.

Students are not required to return to campus but for those who do will come in phases. Freshman and sophomore students will be able to return for the Fall and Summer quarters. Juniors and seniors can return in the Winter and Spring quarters.

Students living on campus will be assigned to single and double rooms in order to maximize physical distancing.

Face coverings will be mandatory whenever students leave their rooms, in dining halls and everywhere on campus.

Campus events are unlikely.

Students should expect routine testing for coronavirus, contact tracing and quarantines when necessary.

Finally, returning students are advised to purchase refundable airline tickets because the plan may change if there is a surge in COVID-19 cases.