SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF / CNN) — Reddit, one of the most controversial social sites, is now trying to tackle hateful content on its platform amid broader calls for racial justice.
On Monday, the social networking site headquartered in San Francisco said subreddits — or forums — and users that promote hate based on “identity or vulnerability” will be banned. As part of the policy change, Reddit is initially banning about 2,000 subreddits, including “The_Donald,” a popular community supportive of President Donald Trump, where users often shared racist, misogynistic, homophobic and conspiracy content.
Reddit said the vast majority of the accounts it’s banning are inactive, and of these, only about 200 have more than 10 daily users.
