FOSTER CITY (CBS SF) – Firefighters discovered a litter of five orphaned kittens living inside the hose compartment of a fire engine truck in Foster City, the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA said Monday.



The San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department called the PHS/SPCA reporting kittens living in the fire engine truck at their Fire Academy, and humane society and fire department staff were able to rescue all five kittens, who are estimated to be three to four weeks old.

The litter was taken to the PHS/SPCA for evaluation and treatment, and will be placed in a foster home with a volunteer until they reach adoption age.

“The mom was nowhere to be found, and it was unsafe to leave the kittens tucked in the hoses of a fire truck engine,” PHS/SPCA spokeswoman Buffy Martin Tarbox said. “The kittens appear to be in good health, and it’s a miracle they were found before the truck was used for fire safety training courses.”

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.