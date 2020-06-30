DUBLIN (CBS SF) – Thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks were seized in the East Bay, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Police, along with and Alameda County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad technicians have confiscated about 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in Newark, San Leandro, Hayward and Dublin in the last week.

“Each year we see injuries to people, especially young kids, from these surprisingly dangerous items,” said the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad in a tweet. “We all enjoy a spectacular fireworks show but illegal fireworks often do more harm than good.”

California-sanctioned ‘Safe and Sane Fireworks’ packages are legal in many parts of the state, including Newark, Union City and Dublin. They include an assortment of fireworks like sparklers and fountains, that stay on the ground and are not projectiles or explosives.

In Dublin, authorities seized a few hundred pounds of illegal pyrotechnics that were not ‘safe and sane.’

“Not a big seizure,” said Alameda Co. Sheriff’s Office in another Tweet. “But a reminder these are very dangerous and impact vulnerable people and animals. We will have extra patrols out the rest of the week to address firework issues.”