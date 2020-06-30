SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Tuesday released video and photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly April assault in the city’s Tenderloin District and asked the public for help identifying the man in question.
Police said that on April 18 at approximately 5:04 p.m., SFPD officers were called to the intersection of Franklin and McAllister Streets regarding an aggravated assault.
Upon their arrival, officers found a 41-year-old male victim unconscious on the sidewalk. San Francisco Fire Department medics arrived and transported him to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The incident was ruled a homicide and detectives from the police department’s homicide detail have taken the lead in the investigation.
On Tuesday, the police department tweeted video showing the suspect and asked the public for help identifying and locating the man.
❗️SFPD Seek Public's Assistance in Finding Homicide Suspect❗️
Visit ➡️ https://t.co/YranQU3CW3 to read the full release. pic.twitter.com/9BvPBLSGva
— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) July 1, 2020
The video and additional stills taken from the surveillance clips are available on the San Francisco Police Department website.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Information can be provided anonymously.
