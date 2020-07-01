SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the reopenings can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

TRUCKEE — When coronavirus lockdowns came to his California mountain town, businessman Craig Fierro realized there would be no children's birthday parties — no friends playing games, eating cake and singing "Happy Birthday." Something must be done, he thought, to ease the disappointment. He found that something in his store. At MotoSport Express Truckee, Fierro sells motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles and watercraft. But he also carries brightly colored toy replicas of the bikes, retailing for around $20. "Anytime the kids come in the shop, it always catches their eye," said Fierro, 45. "And I thought, man, it would be neat just to hand out those as gifts to kids right now

‘We Have To Enforce, And We Will’; Newsom To Enact Stricter COVID-19 Enforcement, Roll Back Reopenings

PITTSBURG — The continuing surge of coronavirus cases in California and the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend will force a rollback in the state's phased reopening plans and stricter enforcement of health orders such as wearing masks, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday. Newsom previewed new measures as California once again shattered its record for new cases of COVID-19, with some 8,300 new infections from Sunday to Monday. Over the last 24 hours, Newsom said there were 6,376 new cases, with hospitalizations up 6.3 percent, ICU patients up 4.3 percent, and the 14-day testing positivity rate increasing to 5.6 percent. Newsom spoke outside a motel in Pittsburg for his Tuesday briefing on the state's coronavirus response, updating the state's progress in housing homeless people in hotels and motels purchased by the state.

Tips For Safe, Sane, Healthy, COVID-Free Fourth Of July Celebrations

DUBLIN — Bay Area Fourth of July celebrations are going to be very different this year due to the pandemic and health experts are concerned about large family gatherings. In Dublin, Safe and Sane Fireworks are legal, but during a pandemic, it's not just about the pyrotechnics being safe and legal, it's about the people watching them staying healthy. The city has cancelled the annual July 4 parades and nighttime fireworks displays over concerns about spreading coronavirus. "We have a tremendous spike in COVID-19 right now we are managing that here," said Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriffs Department.

More People Lining Up To Get Tested For COVID-19 Before July 4 Holiday

SAN FRANCISCO — The July 4th weekend will be a big test for people in the Bay Area as to whether they can slow down risky behavior. Coronavirus cases are surging in the Bay Area, and so are the number of people looking to get tested. Hayward's drive-thru testing site closed early Tuesday, because so many cars lined up at the Cal State University East Bay campus. The site provides free testing on a first-come, first-serve basis. For people who want to get a free test at San Francisco's Embarcadero test site, the wait for an appointment is about a week. "If you want to hang out with your friends, first of all think twice about it. Secondly, if you're going to do it wear masks, and be socially distanced, those are the ways to do it. Testing is not full proof," said UCSF epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford.

EU Bars US Travelers, New York Restricts California Visitors

SAN FRANCISCO — Tuesday was a bad day for anyone planning on traveling outside of the state or the country for the July Fourth holiday week. First, the European Union banned all U.S. travelers from journeying to continental Europe for at least the next 14 days because of the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases across America. Then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took to Twitter to announce California was among the states that his health officials were requiring to undergo a 14-day quarantine when their residents come to visit. Joining California on New York's quarantine list were: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

BART Launches Online Ridership Charts To Help Commuters Plan During Pandemic

OAKLAND — BART said Tuesday that it is making weekly online charts available to the public showing the typical number of people riding trains on its lines at various times so that riders returning to the system can make safe choices about when to commute during the novel coronavirus emergency. The figures in each chart are "an estimation calculated from fare gate information and assumes passengers are evenly spread through all cars on a train," the transit district said in a news release. "In practice, you'll find more passengers on the middle cars, and fewer on the front and rear cars of a train." BART plans to post updated pdf-format charts weekly and shared on social media to reach riders and provide them with a "snapshot" of what to expect. The charts are color-coded to show when figures, selected to show a typical day that week, are at their highest.

UC Berkeley Researchers Launch Trial Of COVID-19 Saliva Test

BERKELEY — UC Berkeley researchers announced Tuesday they have begun trials of a saliva test for COVID-19 that would eliminate the need for taking painful nasal swabs. The announcement came from researchers with the Innovative Genomics Institute — the same group that rapidly popped up a state-of-the-art COVID-19 testing laboratory in March. If the procedure proves successful, researchers said the goal would be to have it place as a quick testing procedure for students and faculty members as they arrive back on campus for classes in the fall. "At Berkeley, we hope to bring at least some of our undergraduate students back to campus safely in the fall, and one way to do that is to provide them with asymptomatic regular testing, so that we can be monitoring their health and insuring that they are not transmitting the virus," said Jennifer Doudna, a UC Berkeley professor of molecular and cell biology who spearheaded the pop-up diagnostics lab and the saliva testing.

New Commercial Aims To Draw Tourists To Carmel, Even As COVID-19 Cases Surge

CARMEL — The city of Carmel-by-the-Sea has unveiled a splashy new ad inviting tourists back to the coastal town just as coronavirus cases have spiked across California. “Carmel-by-the-Sea welcomes you to rediscover our famous coastline,” the ad copy reads in the commercial. The ad is aimed at tourists like Brenda Douglas, who was in town with family cautiously celebrating a special occasion.

“Tomorrow’s my birthday. So I thought maybe I’ll do outdoor dining. But with everything that’s going on, we’ve been fine with take-out,” said Douglas. That ambivalence speaks to the challenges of reopening during a time when health officials are seeing a resurgence of the virus across the state and the country. Read More

Santa Clara County Health Officials Release COVID-19 Guidance For Reopening Schools

SANTA CLARA COUNTY — Health officials in Santa Clara County on Tuesday released detailed COVID-19 guidance for school administrators to help them prepare to welcome students back to school campuses for the 2020-2021 school year. The plan outlines the protocols and policies in place to protect students and staff from coronavirus. Developed in partnership between Santa Clara County public health officials and the Office of Education, the guidance provides detailed direction for schools on issues including safe practices for in-class instruction, school arrival and departure, bus transportation, use of face coverings, hand washing, campus cleaning, food service for students, extracurricular activities and other subjects.

Minor League Baseball Cancels 2020 Season For Giants, A’s Affiliates

SAN JOSE — Baseball's minor leagues canceled their seasons on Tuesday after Major League Baseball decided not to provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic. The National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the minor league governing body, made the long-expected announcement. The Professional Baseball Agreement between the majors and the minors expires after this season, and MLB has proposed reducing the minimum affiliates from 160 to 120. MLB already had told clubs to retain expanded 60-player pools, of which 30 players can be active during the first two weeks of the season starting in late July. The San Francisco Giants' have two Northern California minor league teams — the Triple-A Sacramento Rivercats and the Class-A Advanced San Jose Giants — that were affected by the announcement.

Santa Cruz Mayor: Consider Staying Away From Beaches For 4th Of July Weekend

SANTA CRUZ — The mayor of Santa Cruz is urging residents ahead of the Fourth of July weekend to consider staying home instead of heading to the beach and reminding people about the state's mandatory face mask requirement. Mayor Justin Cummings said in a prepared statement that with Santa Cruz County beaches now open and crowds expected to visit them during the holiday weekend, he wants people to remain cautious, limit gatherings and avoid crowds. "Santa Cruz has been a leader in the State in minimizing the impacts of COVID-19. I urge our residents to continue to lead by example," said Cummings. "Consider staying at home or seeking outdoor venues other than the beaches for holiday celebrations. We are not only responsible for our own health, but also the health of the most vulnerable residents in our community."

Dublin Adds Restrictions On Fireworks Use Over COVID-19, Parks Off Limits

DUBLIN — One of the few Bay Area cities that allows 4th of July fireworks sales – Dublin – announced additional restrictions Tuesday on where they can be used, citing the coronavirus pandemic."Due to COVID-19, usage of safe and sane fireworks will also be limited this year in order to maintain proper social distancing rules," according to a statement posted on the city's website last week. Under the new rules, "Safe and Sane" fireworks will only be allowed in neighborhoods with single-family homes. "Usage will be limited to neighborhoods with single-family dwellings, and residents are encouraged to gather with their "social bubble" in celebration," the statement read.

Top San Francisco Giants Prospect Hunter Bishop Tests Positive For COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO — When the San Francisco Giants gather at Oracle Park on Wednesday to begin gearing up for a COVID-19 shortened season, one of the club's top prospects will not be there. The team has announced that Hunter Bishop, the team's 2019 first-round draft pick, has tested positive for the virus during a round of pre-camp testing in Arizona. He was being left off the team's initial 51-man player pool until he recovers from the virus. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said Bishop exhibited "very mild" symptoms and is improving. Bishop had been expected to report to this week alongside fellow top prospects Joey Bart, Marco Luciano and Heliot Ramos.

European Leaders Ban US Travelers For At Least 2 Week In Wake On Increasing COVID-19 Cases

SAN FRANCISCO — Just when international travel was beginning to pick up at San Francisco International, the European Union announced Tuesday it was keeping the borders in continental Europe closed to U.S. travelers for at least 14 days because of an uptick in new coronavirus cases. SFO officials announced last week that United Airlines, British Airways and Lufthansa had all resumed flights to and from Europe in June after grounding travel since March because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Flights to Asian destinations will not be impacted by Tuesday's announcement. Nor will it impact travel to Great Britain, which has left the European Union.

BART To Offer Contactless Parking Payments Through Smartphone App Across System

OAKLAND — BART announced Monday that the option to pay for parking at its stations through the agency's official smartphone app will now be available at all stations throughout the system. A couple of weeks before a regional shelter-in-place order prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March sent BART ridership plummeting, the agency announced on March 4 a five-station pilot program for parking payments via the BART app and plans to expand the feature systemwide later in the year. The systemwide expansion announced Monday is part of a 15-step plan BART has announced to try to encourage riders to use the system again as restrictions related to the pandemic ease, touting it as a contactless option that will help limit the spread of the virus.

Santa Clara County Offers Preview Of Coronavirus Reopening Plan

SAN JOSE — The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors and Public Health Department held a joint meeting Monday with the San Jose City Council to preview the county's new reopening plan that will be released later this week. Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody discussed the transition from a sector-to-sector reopening plan to a risk-aversion plan. "In this new phase we hope to create a framework that people will be able to live within for a long time to offer clarities on how to stay as safe as possible while doing the things we all need to do, and to create more certainty about the path ahead," Cody said.

Famed Cirque du Soleil Files For Bankruptcy Protection Amid COVID-19 Financial Losses

SAN FRANCISCO — Another annual San Francisco Bay Area holiday entertainment fixture — Cirque du Soleil — has filed for bankruptcy over the financial challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Montreal-based acrobatic entertainment giant has made stops during the winter holidays for several years with recent shows like "Amaluna" and "Volta." In an announcement Monday, the company blamed its bankruptcy on the "immense disruption and forced show closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic" and is aiming to restructure its debt with assistance from the Canadian government and private equity firms.