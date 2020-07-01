RODEO (CBS SF) — Authorities have identified a murder suspect following an April fatal shooting in Rodeo and it’s believed he is being helped in avoiding capture.

The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Angelo Ramirez of San Pablo is the suspect in the killing of 24-year-old Olajawon Walker of San Pablo.

The shooting happened on April 24 on the 1000 block of Mariposa Ave. in Rodeo at around 7:52 p.m. Deputies arrived to find Walker on the street suffering from a gunshot wound and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives investigating the case later identified Ramirez as the suspect and presented it to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office which charged him with murder.

A warrant was issued for Ramirez’s arrest and he was being sought by both the sheriff’s office and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The sheriff’s office said it’s believed Ramirez fled the area after the murder and he may be getting help in avoiding apprehension. Anyone associated with harboring Ramirez may be arrested for being an accessory to murder after the fact, the sheriff’s office said.

Ramirez should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately. Those with any information about this case was asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (925) 646-2441 or the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600.