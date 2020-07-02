DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — One man died and a second man was injured in a crash early Thursday afternoon on eastbound state Highway 4 in the community of Discovery Bay, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The CHP was told at 12:28 p.m. of the crash just west of Discovery Bay Boulevard.

The man who died was driving a 2006 Pontiac sedan west on Highway 4, and according to witnesses, he started driving on the right shoulder reportedly at about 100 mph.

Witnesses told the CHP that the man lost control of the sedan and veered across all westbound lanes and into the eastbound lanes.

The Pontiac collided head-on with a Jeep, killing the Pontiac’s driver. The man in the Jeep suffered minor injuries and did not go to a hospital.

As of 2:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon, CHP officials did not know whether the driver of the Pontiac was impaired by alcohol or drugs. The collision is under investigation and anyone who saw it or the events leading up to it is asked to call the CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.