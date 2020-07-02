CONCORD (CBS SF) — A wildfire erupted in the tender-dry hills near Highway 4 in Contra Costa County late Wednesday, growing to several acres and two alarms before firefighters were able to gain control.
Authorities said the blaze broke out off Evora Rd. near Willow Pass and Hwy 4 in the foothills just east of Concord late Wednesday and quickly advanced toward Bay Point.
Crews from Contra Costa County and Calfire raced to the scene to battle the rapidly advancing flames in the steep terrain. Gusty winds also were fanning the fire.
Early Thursday, they were able to halt the advance and begin containment. Around 1 a.m. the flames were mostly out and crews were focusing on mopping up hot spots.
No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. A cause remained under investigation.
