SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard recovered the body of a man this week who went missing after swimming at China Beach.
Crews recovered the body of 67-year-old San Francisco resident Denis Bouvier around 2:07 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after he had been reported missing about an hour before.
Investigators determined that Bouvier had gone to China Beach around 9 a.m. to swim. While he had not returned from the beach, his car remained parked at the China Beach lot and his clothes remained on the beach, according to the Coast Guard’s 11th District.
A fire department boat recovered a body around 2 p.m. that matched Bouvier’s description and rendered CPR but could not resuscitate him.
