MILPITAS (CBS SF) – A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with a strong-armed robbery at a Walgreens in Milpitas.

Officers with the Milpitas Police Department responded Tuesday to the Walgreens on N. Milpitas Boulevard on a report of a robbery.

Police said the suspect, later identified as a 17-yeaer-old male from Sacramento, took money and prescription medications from the store.

Responding officers saw the suspect running from the store and set up a perimeter in the area.

A witness told police the suspect was hiding in the bushes near a dumpster, and officers were able to convince the suspect to come out from hiding.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police said the suspect had the stolen money in his pockets, and the prescription medication was located in a pillowcase in the bushes.

Employees at the store were able to identify the suspect as the person who took the money and the prescription medications.

The suspect was a juvenile reported missing from Sacramento and was on probation for robbery.

