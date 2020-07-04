ELK GROVE (CBS Sacramento) — People gathered with candles in hand as the sun went down to remember 19-year-old Seth Smith. Smith graduated from Cosumnes Oaks High School in Elk Grove. The high school theater community organized a private candlelight vigil in Smith’s honor on the eve of his birthday. He would have turned 20 on July 4.

“He touched a lot of people in positive ways and so they really wanted to have a time to remember him,” said his mother, Michelle Rode-Smith.

Rode-Smith wants answers. It’s been two and a half weeks since he was found shot and killed just a mile from his new apartment in Berkeley. It was late at night around 11:30 on June 15 when he was gunned down and his family says there are still no leads.

“The Berkeley police have said he was simply walking and he was shot in the back of the head. So we just want answers. If anyone knows anything I would just really like them to come forward,” said Rode-Smith.

Smith was set to start his third year at UC Berkeley. Always a lover of theater and cooking, Smith actually chose to double major in history and economics.

CONTINUE AT CBS SACRAMENTO: Community Mourns Elk Grove Teen Killed In Berkeley