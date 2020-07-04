PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A brush fire near the Sunol Regional Wilderness park has burned 100 acres and was 30 percent contained as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Cal Fire.
The blaze started about 1:30 p.m. Saturday along Sheridan Road in Sunol.
Cal Fire and Alameda County firefighters are battling the blaze.
In addition, East Bay Regional Park District police are helping park Mission Peak and Sunol park visitors to leave the area, officials said.
#Sherdianfire [update] Sheridan Rd, Sunol (Alameda County) Firefighters are at scene and making progress containing the fire. Current acreage reported at 75. pic.twitter.com/XpXzMsktzA
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 4, 2020
