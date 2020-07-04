COVID-19 Reopenings:What's Open July 4th Weekend By County In Bay Area
PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A brush fire near the Sunol Regional Wilderness park has burned 100 acres and was 30 percent contained as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze started about 1:30 p.m. Saturday along Sheridan Road in Sunol.

Cal Fire and Alameda County firefighters are battling the blaze.

In addition, East Bay Regional Park District police are helping park Mission Peak and Sunol park visitors to leave the area, officials said.

