SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — As the San Francisco Giants gathered Saturday for a pre-season workout, the team’s star catcher Buster Posey was still on the fence over whether he will play in Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 shortened season.

While he took part in the socially distanced workout, he said it will make up his mind over the next few weeks.

“I just really think there’s no way we can give a hard line answer one way or another to what this is going to look like a week from now much less two months from now,” the six-time All-Star said.

He wasn’t even certain if the season will even come off.

“The way I would project it is I wouldn’t be surprised by anything at this point,” Posey said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we played 60 games with no hiccup and I wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t play a game at all and I wouldn’t be surprised if we played half the games. That’s just the variability of this to me.”

Posey’s comments came one day after three-time AL MVP Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels said he still doesn’t “feel that comfortable” about playing this season with his wife expecting their first child in August. Trout said he is planning to play at this point but that much would depend on how he feels the next couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price announced Saturday he won’t play this season.

“After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family’s health for me to not play this season,” the five-time All-Star tweeted Saturday.

“I will miss my teammates and will be cheering for them throughout the season and on to a World Series victory. I’m sorry I won’t be playing for you this year, but look forward to representing you next year,” Price said.

The 34-year-old Price said he was opting out about five hours after Atlanta manager Brian Snitker announced Freddie Freeman had tested positive along with Braves pitchers Will Smith — who played with the Giants last season — and Touki Toussaint as well as infielder Pete Kozma.