SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – A pedestrian was struck Friday evening by a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District train in San Rafael, the agency said.
The incident was reported about 8 p.m. and a bus bridge was arranged for northbound passengers.
The involved SMART train has inspected and cleared to complete its trip but was expected to be delayed by one hour and 45 minutes.
