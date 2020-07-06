NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — The U.S. Treasury has identified hundreds of thousands of businesses that received funding through the Paycheck Protection Program, created to preserve jobs at smaller businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

In California, a winery and hospitality company founded by Gov. Gavin Newsom received a loan worth $150,000 to $350,000 from the PPP.

PlumpJack Management Group is part of a portfolio of brands that include an idyllic resort hotel near Lake Tahoe, five restaurants and bars, four Napa Valley wineries, a sports retailer and more.

Before taking office as governor in 2019, Newsom announced he would step away from his businesses and put his assets in a blind trust managed by Shyla Hendrickson, a family friend and attorney.

Hendrickson did not return e-mails from The Associated Press about whether Newsom’s businesses received any loans under $150,000, data the federal government did not release on Monday.

Newsom’s office said they would get back to questions, including which jobs benefited from the low-interest loan, which the federal government will forgive if the money is used on payroll, rent and similar expenses. PlumpJack Management Group reported retaining 14 jobs thanks to the loan, which was approved on April 30.

Newsom founded PlumpJack as a wine and spirits shop in San Francisco in 1992. Financial disclosure forms give an imprecise figure on how much Newsom draws from the five companies making up the entire PlumpJack portfolio. For 2019, Newsom reported on annual state financial disclosure forms making at least $200,000.

KANYE WEST

Kanye West’s clothing and sneaker brand Yeezy received a loan from the federal government’s pandemic rescue fund worth between $2 million and $5 million, helping it save 106 jobs, according to the Treasury Department.

Yeezy, best known for its $250 sneakers, just announced a major deal with Gap that will have the rap superstar designing hoodies and T-shirts that will be sold in the chain’s 1,100 stores around the world. A representative for Yeezy did not immediately respond to request for comment.

This weekend, West announced on Twitter that he was running for president.

Some other well-known fashion and retail names whose business was pummeled by store closings across the country also received loans.

The list included high-end designers Oscar de la Renta and Vera Wang and suit maker Hickey Freeman, all of which got loans in the $2 million to $5 million range.

