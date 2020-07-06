RODEA (CBS SF) — Cal Fire and Contra Costa Fire units are at the scene of a three-alarm grass fire burning Monday afternoon in Rodeo east of I-80, according to fire officials.

The Cal Fire SCU Twitter account posted that fire crews were at the scene of the fire in Rodeo near the California Street exit at 3 p.m. Firefighters were reporting the fire was growing at a moderate rate of spread.

ConFire working a grass fire East of Highway 80 between Cummings & Willow Approximately 60 acres. Cal Fire Air Attack assisting. pic.twitter.com/rvGqoxchpX — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 6, 2020

The fire started at around 2 p.m. as two smaller fires. A third alarm has been called by fire officials.

Contra Costa County Fire reported that the fire was burning between the Cummings Skyway and Willow and had already consumed 60 acres as of shortly after 3 p.m.

KPIX helicopter coverage showed flames burning toward and partially around a fuel-storage tank farm in Rodeo.

The #4 lane of eastbound I-80 has been closed by the fire.

Additional air supports has been requested from Cal Fire to assist in battling the latest brush fire reported in the Bay Area.

Fire units from Contra Costa County are already at a fire in Benicia that has shut down the Benicia Bridge and forced detours on eastbound I-780 and southbound I-680.