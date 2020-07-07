SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the reopenings can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Combating Coronavirus Cabin Fever, New RV Buyers Are Ready to Roam

VACAVILLE — Kwai Kong is getting familiar with the RV he just purchased. “This feels like a home,” Kong said. Kong and his family are ready to roll as counties release the brakes on stay-at-home orders. “It’s kind of like a cabin fever,” Kong said. “So we’re just doing it safely.” They’re not the only ones. At Camping World, sales associate Robert Smith said COVID-19 is generating another kind of surge.

“Sales are through the roof right now,” Smith said. Read More

MLB Season To Start July 23 Amid More Positive COVID-19 Cases and Challenges

SAN FRANCISCO — Major League Baseball begins its shortened season on July 23 in empty ballparks. The opening is happening as two more people in the Giants organization have tested positive for COVID-19 following mandatory club testing. “We have several individuals responsible for conducting our contact tracing, we’re taking that seriously and ensuring that our camp is as safe as possible,” said manager Gabe Kapler. Over the holiday weekend, a major testing snafu forced multiple teams, including the Oakland A’s to cancel or delay their workouts. The team was able to hold a closed one Monday evening. Moving forward the MLB plans to start regular, every other day testing for players. Results will come out of one lab in Utah. Read More

Santa Clara Co. Restaurants On Edge After Mixed Messages On Outdoor Dining

CAMPBELL — There is growing confusion and fear among restaurant owners in the Southbay who are caught in a battle between the state and the county over outdoor dining. A Santa Clara county spokesperson said Monday that outdoor dining will still be allowed just three days after state agents unexpectedly visited several restaurants and told owners the county had not received approval for dining al fresco. “And I know all of this creates confusion to our businesses,” said David Campos. “With respect to the state order, outdoor dining is also allowed because the state order says nothing about prohibiting outdoor dining.” Read More

Gov. Newsom: Sick Inmates ‘Should Not Have Been Transferred’ To San Quentin; Six Inmates Die Of COVID-19 Since Friday

SAN RAFAEL — Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday getting a handle on the out-of-control COVID-19 outbreak at San Quentin state prison remains a ‘top priority for our admininstration’ and several remedies were being considered including the early parole of qualified inmates. As of Monday, six San Quentin inmates have died during the COVID-19 outbreak. There were another 1,387 inmates listed as having an active COVID-19 infections and 13 infected inmates have been release. Several dozen inmates have been transferred out of the prison for hospital treatment in nearby communities. Since Friday, three death row inmates — Dewayne Carey, Scott Erskine and Manuel Alvaarez — have died of the virus and three inmates from the general population. Read More

SF, Glide Memorial Launch Free COVID-19 Testing Site In San Francisco’s Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO — The city of San Francisco will launch a pop-up COVID-19 testing site on Tuesday in the Tenderloin neighborhood, providing free testing for some of the city’s most vulnerable residents. The testing will be done at a parking lot adjacent to 330 Ellis St. on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is made possible through a partnership with the city’s Department of Public Health and Glide Memorial Church, as well as other community organizations. The Tenderloin is one of the areas in the city hit hardest by COVID-19, along with the city’s Mission, Bayview and Hunters Point neighborhoods. To date, there have been 314 positive cases in the Tenderloin, which has an estimated 30,000 residents. Read More

ayward Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing Site Closes Early Due To Rush After 4th Of July Weekend

HAYWARD — Despite early action to curb the spread, new coronavirus cases are skyrocketing in California. More than 5,600 new cases were reported on Sunday, a 7 percent increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19. Hospitalization rates have increased a record 50 percent. The testing site at Cal State East Bay in Hayward can swab up to 500 people each day. On Monday after the holiday weekend, there were so many people waiting to get tested, they had to shut down the line at 11:30 a.m. Read More

Gov. Newsom: COVID-19 Monitoring List Grows To 23 Counties Including Contra Costa, Solano, Marin, Monterey

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday outlined some of California’s efforts at COVID-19 enforcement over the holiday weekend as new coronavirus cases continued to skyrocket with 23 counties being monitored by health officials. Despite the fact that Californians by and large heeded warnings to stay away from beaches and other public spaces during the holiday weekend, numbers indicated that coronavirus infections and hospitalizations were still climbing at an alarming rate. Gov. Newsom opened his Monday update by noting that 23 counties across the state were now on the monitor watch list. New additions to the list included Colusa, Madera, Marin, Merced, Monterey and San Diego counties. Read More

New COVID-19 Exchange Students Rules To Require Some In-Person Instruction

WASHINGTON — Officials with the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) on Monday announced modifications to temporary exemptions that will require nonimmigrant students to take some in-person classes due to the pandemic for the fall 2020 semester. The temporary exemptions issued by the SEVP for the fall 2020 semester state that nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students taking classes entirely online at schools attending may not remain in the United States. Those students enrolled in entirely online schools and/or programs will not receive student visas from the U.S. Department of State. Additionally, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will not permit these students to enter the United States. Read More

Fed COVID-19 Relief Funds Went To Newsom-Owned Businesses, Kanye West ‘Yeezy’ Brand

SACRAMENTO — Businesses tied to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and two of the state’s legislative leaders were among those that received federal loans aimed at keeping small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, records released Monday showed. A Northern California winery and hospitality company, PlumpJack, founded and partly owned by Newsom, received a loan worth $150,000 to $350,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program, according to data released by the U.S. Treasury Department. Before taking office as governor in 2019, Newsom announced he would step away from his businesses and put his assets in a blind trust managed by a family friend and attorney. “You would have to ask the people that are running those businesses,” Newsom said in response to a question about why his company applied for the loan. Read More

California State Capitol Shut Down After COVID-19 Outbreak, Assemblywoman Tests Positive

SACRAMENTO — A coronavirus outbreak in the California Legislature has indefinitely delayed the state Assembly’s return to work from a scheduled summer recess. Speaker Anthony Rendon’s office confirmed five people who work in the state Assembly have tested positive for the coronavirus. They include Assemblywoman Autumn Burke, who is believed to have contracted the virus while on the Assembly floor last month. Assemblywoman Burke tweeted she learned had a “mask to mask” exposure on June 29, and tested positive on July 4. Read More