SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Next to the waterfront their son loved so much, the family of 6-year-old Jace Young begged for the public’s help in tracking down their son’s killer.

“My son, he looked just like me. He pose just like me. He was different just like me. And he didn’t deserve nothing but good things. So, if y’’all want do something in his name and his legacy – do something for him. Get justice for Jace,” said Jason Young.

Seated next to Jason, was Jace’s mom LaKesha, inconsolable with grief.

“My son was innocent. My son was everything to me. He was everything to this family. He lit up a room,” Young said.

Jace was shot and killed on July 4th while at a birthday party on LaSalle Ave. in the Bayview.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott, in the plainest of terms, asked for witnesses to step forward.

“If you know something and we know people were out there. We know people know what happened. Call us,” Chief Scott said.

Mayor London Breed begged for Jace’s death not to be in vain.

“Just know that when you pull that trigger, anybody can die. Anybody can die. Remember Jace. If this doesn’t make us rise up, I don’t know what will. If this doesn’t outrage you, I don’t know what will. If this doesn’t make you stop, I don’t know what will,” Breed said.

Anyone with information on Jace’s death, contact SFPD at 415.575.4444.