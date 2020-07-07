GILROY (CBS SF) — Fire crews battling the Crews Fire in the hills east of Gilroy in rural Santa Clara County were keeping an eye on the weather forecast and the possibility of winds fueling another flareup.

The fire started Sunday and has burned an estimated 5,400 acres. It was 20 percent contained as of Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The fire had initially been reported at 1:52 p.m. Sunday near Crews Road and Sunlit Oaks Court, prompting evacuations from state Highway 152 north to Gilroy Hot Springs and southeast to Prunedale Avenue, fire officials said.

Hundreds of firefighters took advantage of the calm winds on Monday and slowed the fire’s advance toward Highway 152 and Henry Coe State Park after gusty winds whipped up the fire on Sunday.

An update from Cal Fire Tuesday morning said firefighters worked through Monday evening strengthening control lines and mopping up. The update said gusty winds Tuesday afternoon would create the potential for flare-ups, but the National Weather Service forecast evening winds from the west/southwest winds of only 5 to 7 mph.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Gilroy Senior Center at 7371 Hanna St.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire. One structure has been destroyed and another damaged by the blaze, and an additional 30 structures remain threatened, Cal Fire officials said.

Cañada Road remained closed from Highway 152 to Gilroy Hot Springs.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.