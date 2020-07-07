LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — The former president of the Livermore Little League board of directors has been arrested and charged with stealing thousands of dollars from the youth organization.
Livermore police arrested Denise Arante, 48, on Friday on a warrant for charges of felony embezzlement, forgery, and grand theft against the youth baseball organization.
Arante had league’s board president for about two years before her resignation in May 2019, which came amid an internal investigation into the theft of league funds. Police said Arante had been entrusted with full access to the organization’s banking account and finances.
The investigation was initially triggered by Arante’s personal bank discovering apparent fraudulent activity and reporting it to the league’s treasurer, police said. The league then reported the forgery to police and detectives uncovered evidence that Arante stole in excess of $22,000 from the league over a two-year period.
The case was presented to the Alameda District Attorney’s Office for review, which resulted in the issuance of a warrant for Arante’s arrest. Following her arrest, provided a statement to detectives in which she admitted responsibility, police said.
