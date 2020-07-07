SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder of police officers during looting incidents at Bayfair Center mall in San Leandro, according to an announcement by police Tuesday.
San Leandro police said officers responded to reports of looting the Bayfair Center on May 31 and upon arrival, the suspect fired eight gunshots directly at officers. A ricocheted round struck a Union City police officer who suffered a minor hand injury, but there were no other injuries.
Police investigators obtained video of the suspect, his vehicle, and the crime scene. He was identified as 33-year-old Luracious Paul Wilkerson of Sacramento.
Wilkerson was arrested on July 1 and his case was presented to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office Monday, which filed eight counts of attempted murder and eight counts of assault with a firearm on police officers, along with multiple enhancements.
“The night of this incident posed significant challenges for law enforcement and our community,” said Police Chief Jeff Tudor. “The professional work done by our staff and our partnering agencies resulted in the swift apprehension of the suspect.”
Wilkerson was being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.
