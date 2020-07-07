NAPA (CBS SF) — In all of the San Francisco Bay Area, Napa County has been the most aggressive at easing COVID-19 restrictions, but a sudden rise on new cases has officials rethinking that strategy.

County officials reported on Monday that there had been 60 new cases over the past 72 hours for a total of 291 active cases among local residents. Since the outbreak began, Napa County has had 436 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four confirmed deaths.

In reaction to the sudden surge, officials said they were considering reimposing several restriction on Thursday. Those would include closing down restaurant indoor dining, indoor winery tasting rooms, movie theaters, museums, card rooms and indoor entertainment venues.

If they take the action, officials said those closures would remain in place for the rest of the month. Napa officials are trying to avoid being placed on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 county watchlist.

Currently, Contra Costa, Marin and Solano are the only Bay Area counties on the watchlist. Newsom requires counties on the list for three consecutive days to close various indoor business activities for a minimum of three weeks.

“The County must comply with State-required metrics and failure to meet these metrics will result in actions by the State of California to restrict activities in Napa County,” county Supervisor Diane Dillon said in the statement.

“It is critical that the community continue to follow best practices including wearing a face covering, staying within your household bubble, maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet from those not in your household, and avoiding parties and gatherings,” she added. “If Napa County cannot improve its metrics, we will likely be subject to an extended closure and additional measures.”