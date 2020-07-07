SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A San Jose community college special needs teacher has been arrested for the alleged rape of one of his students, police said Tuesday.

Santa Clara police said Mission College teacher Raymond Ruiz, 68, was arrested Thursday following a joint investigation with the West Valley-Mission College District Police Department.

Police had received information that Ruiz had allegedly sexually assaulted a 25-year-old female victim on several occasions in the city of Santa Clara. Investigators determined Ruiz became acquainted with the victim while he was an instructor in her class in the Program for Students with Developmental Disabilities (PSDD) at Mission College.

Police said Ruiz was a contract employee at the time of the alleged incidents and no longer works with the college.

He was arrested near his home in San Jose and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. Santa Clara urged anyone who may be a victim to please come forward. Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents is asked to contact Detective Doug Gerbrandt, with the Santa Clara Police Department, at 408-615-4812 (Case Number 20-528117).