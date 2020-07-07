SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – The Golden State Warriors have partnered with Uber Eats to drive business to local restaurants and feed essential workers in the process. The program is called the Golden Giveback.
Tuesday’s beneficiaries were a hungry San Francisco firehouse.
The crew enjoyed a lunch from this week’s featured restaurant, Oakland’s Home of Chicken and Waffles.
Owner Derreck Johnson said the promotion couldn’t have come at a better time.
“To watch your sales drop 80 percent and laying off the majority of your staff, the unknown was terrifying, but thanks to the Warriors, that has really helped us out a lot, said Johnson.
All month, the Warriors will be featuring a new restaurant each week, matching all revenues from Uber Eats promo purchases and using that money to buy meals for essential workers.
You must log in to post a comment.