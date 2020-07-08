BLACKOUT DAY:How To Contribute - List Of Local, National Social Justice Resources
CONCORD (CBS SF) — A Concord police officer arrested a driver who was on probation Wednesday morning after finding a loaded firearm in the vehicle, according to authorities.

While Concord police did not offer any details on the subject who was arrested, the department posted about the incident on Twitter.

The motorcycle officer pulled the driver over for a traffic stop and searched the car after learning the driver was on probation. That was when the loaded firearm was found.

The Concord Police Department Twitter post included an image of the firearm.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Martinez Detention Facility, according to police.

