CONCORD (CBS SF) — A Concord police officer arrested a driver who was on probation Wednesday morning after finding a loaded firearm in the vehicle, according to authorities.
While Concord police did not offer any details on the subject who was arrested, the department posted about the incident on Twitter.
The motorcycle officer pulled the driver over for a traffic stop and searched the car after learning the driver was on probation. That was when the loaded firearm was found.
The Concord Police Department Twitter post included an image of the firearm.
This morning a CPD Motor Officer made a traffic stop. It was discovered the driver was on probation. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded firearm which he could not legally possess. The driver was arrested and transported to MDF for booking. -586 pic.twitter.com/vNfE5BYKCu
— Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD) July 8, 2020
The driver was arrested and taken to the Martinez Detention Facility, according to police.
