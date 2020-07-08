COVID-19 Reopening Roundup: Potentially Toxic Hand Sanitizer Warning; Napa Set To Reimpose Restrictions; San Francisco Bars To Remain ClosedThe tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the reopenings can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know -- KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area -- will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.