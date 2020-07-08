SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The French kitchen goods store that has brought a bit of provence to American cooks, ‘Sur La Table’ filed for Voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The company made the announcement on Wednesday.
The high-end cooking and kitchen retailer may be sold to a California investment group, according to a press release.
“This sale process will result in a revitalized Sur La Table, positioned to thrive in a post COVID-19 retail environment. Sur La Table will have a balance sheet and retail footprint optimized to position the Company for a bright future that continues our nearly 50-year tradition of offering high-quality cooking products and experiences to our customers,” said CEO Jason Goldberger.
Sur La Table has several stores in the Bay Area, including San Francisco, Berkeley, Walnut Creek and San Jose.
