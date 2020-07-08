SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A crash involving overturned semi-truck Wednesday afternoon has blocked southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose just before the Metcalf Road exit, according to authorities.
CHP first reported the severe traffic alert due to the overturned vehicle on southbound Highway 101 just north of State Route 85 S in San Jose shortly before 2 p.m.
Over an hour later, CHP were reporting that the right lanes were still blocked. Traffic is backing up on both southbound Highway 101 and southbound State Route 85 before Bernal Road.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. The estimated time to reopen the roadway is 6 p.m.
