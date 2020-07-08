BERKELEY (CBS SF) – The University of California plans to sue the federal government over its plan to send international college students home if they attend a school offering only online classes during the pandemic.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced it would no longer give visas to students taking online courses due to COVID-19, forcing them to leave the country, or enroll elsewhere.
University officials say the plan is “mean-spirited” and “arbitrary.”
“At a time when college students across America are struggling to deal with the challenges and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic while focusing on their studies, this capricious and illegal order from the federal government plunges them into deeper anxiety and uncertainty,” said outgoing UC President Janet Napolitano. “It is illegal, unnecessary and callous.”
Harvard, MIT and Northeastern filed a similar lawsuit.
More than 85,000 non-resident international students attend UC. The university plans to offer both online and in-person courses in the Fall.
