VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Police in Vallejo on Wednesday released body camera footage of the fatal officer-involved shooting on June 2 that left unarmed San Francisco resident Sean Monterrosa dead.

22-year-old Monterrosa was killed early the morning of June 2 by an officer arriving at a Vallejo looting scene. The officer fired five times through the windshield of his police vehicle at Monterrosa when he thought he saw the crouching suspect reaching for an object in his waistband that he thought was a gun. As it turned out, the object was in fact a hammer.

A press conference about the officer-involved shooting the day after the incident ended abruptly when Vallejo residents began shouting at the police chief over what they felt was excessive force.

A few days after the fatal incident, the Vallejo Police Officer’s Association announced it was backing the officer involved in the shooting.

During a Wednesday press conference following the release of the video, Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams noted that some people were saying that officers did not have their body cameras on in the incident. He maintained that was not accurate.

“All the body-worn cameras of the officers in the pick-up truck were on. Anybody will see that when they watch the video,” said Williams.

When asked by a reporter if the body-camera footage didn’t suggest that officers might be operating with a “shoot first and ask questions later” policy, Williams said he was unable to comment as the incident remained under investigation.