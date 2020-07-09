(CBS Local)– “The Chi” is in its third season on Showtime and the series has featured many breakout stars like Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine.

Mwine plays Ronnie Davis, a man who has been through many ups and downs in his life. Davis served in the military, killed a kid, got shot by another kid, went to prison and battled addiction. All of that happens in the first two seasons of the show and in season three, Mwine says Davis is starting to figure out who he will be going forward.

“It’s like a Greek tragedy, but it’s a Chicago South Side tragedy,” said Mwine in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “The trials and tribulations, the ups and downs. What’s incredible is that I’m discovering it along the way. For example, a big reveal at the end of season two was that Ronnie grew up across the street from the person that was his dad. No one ever said it openly, but he knew. That’s a pretty significant insight into a character, but I only found out that in the latter part of the second season. There’s all these major traumas and major events in this character’s life that I wonder how they would play in retrospect. Season three was the first time the writers told me the arc of the story for the season, which actually helped me playing the role.”

The star of “The Chi” says the experience has been a dream come true. While the topics covered on the show have always been weighty, Mwine believes this season is even more important following the death of George Floyd and the nationwide conversations surrounding racial injustice.

“We need to have diverse stories representing diverse backgrounds,” said Mwine. “What’s so great about this show is it covers a spectrum just from the kids, who actually steal the show. “It’s really refreshing to be able to see a range of representation on that show and to be able to have that airing now. It feels like a blessing because it resonates differently than it could’ve before. We’re all looking for something to do that’s a release and I think that’a good show to do that.”

While Mwine has worked with many great actors in the past like Leonardo DiCaprio is the film “Blood Diamond,” the actor says spending time on and off the screen with Academy Award and GRAMMY winner Common has been an incredible experience.

“Common is amazing. His name Common, he’s like the soil,” said Mwine. “He’s just the real deal. He’s the every man and keep it real. I remember he invited me to come hang out and hang in his dressing room and that’s rare for someone on that level. He really was an open book.”

