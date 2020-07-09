SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Thursday confirmed a recent spike in coronavirus cases among staff since last week.
The sudden surge in cases among hospital workers comes as Bay Area health officials grapple with an increasing spread of coronavirus cases among the local population.
A Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital spokesperson said that between June 27 and July 6, the hospital saw 15 additional COVID-19 cases among workers. The new cases brought the total number of coronavirus cases among staff at ZSFG to 45 total, an increase of 50 percent.
The spokesperson said a large majority of recently confirmed cases discovered at the hospital are suspected of having been acquired in the community given the increasing number of COVID-19 cases surfacing throughout the Bay Area in recent weeks.
“At ZSFG, we can feel proud of the fact that we have all been doing a great job following our masking, hand washing, disinfecting and PPE guidelines,” the spokesperson said. “We are taking every precaution for our health care environment to remain as safe as possible, and our efforts are ongoing.”
