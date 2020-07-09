SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Shamann Walton both confirmed Thursday they have tested negative for COVID-19 after possible exposure.

Breed tweeted about her negative test results late Thursday morning. She said she plans to take an additional test next week and thanked those who offered support since announcing her possible exposure Wednesday.

I've tested negative for COVID-19. I'm continuing to follow @SF_DPH's guidance, which includes taking another test next week, since we know it can take a while between being exposed and testing positive. Thank you to everyone for the kind words and positive thoughts. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) July 9, 2020

Walton also confirmed that he tested negative Thursday morning in a text message to KPIX 5 reporter Joe Vazquez.

On Wednesday, Mayor Breed tweeted she was awaiting test results after learning she attended the same event as “an individual who was aware that they had tested positive for COVID-19.” She did not indicate where the event was.

According to the San Francisco Examiner, Supervisor Walton also confirmed his exposure to COVID-19.

While neither San Francisco politician revealed where they may have been exposed, both took part in an emotional news conference Tuesday involving the death of 6-year-old Jace Young, who was killed by a stray bullet while watching Fourth of July fireworks.

Breed also tweeted Thursday about acting responsibly if you have tested COVID-19 positive.

“Obviously going to events when you know you’re COVID-positive is reckless. But if you’re going to a party, or putting yourself in situations where you can easily catch the virus, you’re also putting others at risk. You can have the virus and not know it,” she said.

The announcement of the two San Francisco officials being exposed to coronavirus came during a surge in cases within the city.

“That we are seeing an increase,” Breed said during her Tuesday COVID-19 update. “Our numbers along with numbers all over the country are going up and we are not out of the woods yet. I have said in the past, Dr. (Grant) Colfax (San Francisco’s Public Health chief) has said in the past this COVID-19 virus will be with us at least anywhere between 12-18 months…We are trying to adapt to our new normal.”