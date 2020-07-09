SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A San Leandro man was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a bicyclist following a hit-and-run crash.
The incident happened on June 28 around 7:40 p.m. in the area of Hesperian Boulevard and Drew Street in San Leandro. Callers to San Leandro police indicated a bicyclist was riding southbound on the shoulder of Hesperian Boulevard when he was hit by a speeding, older model Lexus sedan.
Responding officers found a 52-year-old San Lorenzo resident, Mark Moore, unresponsive and suffering from life-threatening injuries. Moore was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died of his injuries two days later.
Police department traffic division investigators obtained evidence from the hit-and-run collision that led to Ric Acosta, a 38-year-old San Leandro resident, being identified as the driver of the Lexus that struck Moore. In addition, investigators gathered further evidence indicating Acosta intentionally struck Moore.
Acosta was arrested on July 2 for his involvement in the collision. On Tuesday, the case was presented to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and Acosta was charged with first-degree murder and felony hit-and-run
Acosta was being held without bail at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.
