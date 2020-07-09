WASHINGTON (CBS News) — The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Manhattan’s chief prosecutor can obtain troves of President Trump’s business records and tax returns, a momentous defeat for the president in his efforts to shield his personal financial information from state investigators.

The high court ruled 7-2 in favor of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who is conducting a criminal investigation into the president’s business dealings and hush-money payments made to two women who allegedly had affairs with the president years before he was elected. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented.

“Two hundred years ago, a great jurist of our Court established that no citizen, not even the President, is categorically above the common duty to produce evidence when called upon in a criminal proceeding. We reaffirm that principle today and hold that the President is neither absolutely immune from state criminal subpoenas seeking his private papers nor entitled to a heightened standard of need,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority.

Click For The Latest On The Decision From CBS New