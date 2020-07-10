SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – The Florence Fang Asian Community Garden may look like a dirty, dusty place but it’s a breath of fresh air.

An acre of land, in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, it is one of the largest community gardens of its kind, in San Francisco.

Fang Garden organizer, Lawland Long says it’s more than just a garden, it’s a place for racial healing, understanding and learning.

Old, young, Asian, Africa- American, everyone is welcome. Together, they grow mostly food — corn, cauliflower, strawberries and more. The crops are harvested and distributed to local folks who need help.

Isaiah Powell just moved here from New York. He says the garden is a special place.

“This is the last public, privately-owned farm in San Francisco. The Demate brothers had this since like 1909 to 1988. We’re continuing the legacy now,” says Powell.

Seven-year-old Cipacly Martinez says you can grow anything you desire as long as you care for it. She likes growing her own stuff.

“Jalapenos!” says Martinez. “I like spicy stuff.”

This morning, the local farmers market delivered extra produce to help build more meals. Boxes of fresh vegetables are sorted, inspected and prepared for distribution along with the produce from the garden. Neighbors helping neighbors.

“We have to interact, interface with so many other communities. Racial, social economic, whatever it is,” says Long. “So the goal, really the goal is to bring people together.”

A true example of “Better Together.”