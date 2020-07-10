SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose teachers will not return to the classroom for in-person teaching in August, the school district announced Friday.
Following “marathon” negotiations, San Jose Teachers Association president Patrick Bernhardt presented the superintendent of the San Jose Unified School District, Nancy Albarra, with a letter saying “Teachers do not feel that it is safe to return to teaching in person and, in large majority, they are unwilling to do so at this time.”
In the letter, Bernhardt urged the district to “use the time remaining to prepare a rigorous, robust distance learning program for all students.”
On Friday evening, the SJUSD emailed parents about the teachers’ decision and asked for input.
“San Jose Unified is reassessing the details of returning students to their classrooms in the fall,” the email said “and we need to collect more information from our community to take the next step.”
