Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire crews extinguished a blaze at an apartment complex Thursday evening in San Jose.
he fire started on a second-story unit around 5:15 p.m. on South Willard Avenue.
Thirty-nine residents were evacuated and two dogs were killed. Firefighters had some trouble with visibility during the firefight.
“The smoke was so thick black and heavy, it was hard to see what was burning … a fully-involved apartment on the second floor,” one of the firefighters told KPIX.
The Red Cross is helping the displaced victims find temporary housing.
You must log in to post a comment.