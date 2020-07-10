MILPITAS (CBS SF) – Montague Expressway near the Great Mall in Milpitas will be closed from Friday at 7 p.m. through Monday 5 a.m. to allow a VTA-construction team to hoist a pedestrian bridge to connect Piper Drive to the Milpitas Transit Center and BART station parking garage.

Starting on Friday at 7 p.m. all westbound lanes will be closed, and all eastbound lanes will close at 9 p.m.

Piper Drive, Falcon Drive and Border Way will also be closed at Montague Expressway.

Traffic will be detoured onto South Milpitas Blvd through the Milpitas Transit Center and BART station.

On the weekend, a large crane will lift up and slowly swing the bridge onto the supporting columns. It will also be recorded and posted by VTA next week for those who are interested in watching the process.

In the coming months, construction crews will also work to install guide rails, walkway lighting, fire alarms, the concrete deck and complete the elevator so that the pedestrian overcrossing is completed by February 2021.

The total project cost is $19.33 million, with funding coming from the City of Milpitas ($6.06M), One Bay Area Grant Program Round 2 ($7M), the Metropolitan Transportation Commission Transit Performance Initiative ($2.77M) and the Senates Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 ($3.5M).

More information can be found at the project website: https://www.vta.org/projects/bart-sv/phase-i/montague-expressway-pedestrian-overcrossing.

