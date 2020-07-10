SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While the San Francisco Zoo is preparing to reopen its gates for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, many businesses awaiting reduced health order restrictions remain in limbo as the city’s pause in reopening continues.

On Friday, Mayor London Breed and city health officials confirmed that the planned reopening of the businesses that started on June 29 would remain paused “until the COVID-19 Key Health Indicators improve and the spread of the virus is brought under control once again.”

While San Francisco County has not been added to the state’s monitoring list, the city and county are experiencing a rise in coronavirus transmission, cases, and hospitalizations that are forcing the city to slow down reopening.

However, next Monday, the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens will be allowed to reopen with approved safety plans. Current SF Zoo Members will be the first to access online reservations, but everyone including Zoo Members will be required to have a timed reservation and pre-purchase tickets online prior to visiting.

Additional adjustments to the health order include shoppers being allowed to resume the use of reusable bags. Meanwhile, boat and fishing expeditions will have additional guidelines to follow for trips with up to 12 people.

Personal services such as haircuts, massages, tattoos and body piercing, manicures and pedicures will be the next groups of businesses considered for reopening, but both clients and providers will need to be masked at all times for those services. The Department of Public Health will continue to monitor the key health indicators to track COVID-19 case trends with plans to provide an update on July 15 on those health indicators and other factors that will inform the status of further reopening.

The remaining activities and businesses previously scheduled to reopen either June 29 or July 13 — including indoor dining, outdoor bars without food, indoor museums and aquariums, outdoor swimming pools, and real estate open houses by appointment — will remain on pause.

Businesses and activities that are currently allowed may continue operating at this time. City officials continue to encourage San Franciscans to avoid gatherings, to wear face coverings at all times when in public and to get tested for COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is still too prevalent in our community, and we need to be vigilant and take all the precautions that are proven to slow the spread,” said Mayor Breed in a press release. “Unfortunately, reopening businesses that will encourage gathering and interacting with people outside of your own household is not the safe thing to do right now.”

As of Friday morning, San Francisco has recorded 4,316 cases of COVID-19 and 50 deaths. The number of new cases per day per 100,000 people has risen to 7.4, well above the goal of 1.8 and a sharp rise since San Francisco commenced reopening on May 18, when the number of new cases per 100,000 was only 3.5.

The rate of increase in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients — not including transfers from other counties — showed an increase of 22 percent on Friday, well above the city’s goal of keeping that rate below 10 percent.

More information on San Francisco’s current COVID-19 data can be found at the Department of Public Health website.