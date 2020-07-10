Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One man suffered gunshot wounds Thursday morning in a shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District, police said.
Around 8:50 a.m., officers responded to a shooting near 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue.
There, they learned a 44-year-old man was walking along the street when a suspect shot him and then fled on a bicycle, according to police.
The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
Officers were ultimately unable to apprehend the suspect, described as a 43-year-old man.
