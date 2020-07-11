SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

PODCAST: THE DEAD LIVE ONLINE

Listen up Deadheads. The Good Ol’ Grateful Deadcast is available now on all podcast platforms and is hosted by musician Rich Mahan and rock journalist Jesse Jarnow. Each episode of the first season focuses entirely on the story behind each Workingman’s Dead song; Episode 1, premiered this week and centers on “Uncle John’s Band,” and features an impressive guest list like producer Bob Matthews and legendary Dead tour manager Jim Cutler. https://www.dead.net/

AUDIO BOOK: 24 – LIFE STORIES & LESSONS

Listen to the story about one of America’s most beloved baseball stars, number 24 Willie Mays. The book is now available in audio form, narrated in part by the great Bob Costas. Hear inspiring stories & life lessons from the greatest living SF Giant. I had a moment with the “Say Hey Kid” at the 2010 SF Giants World Series parade when he told me why the team won? “It’s all about one thing – unity” Mays told me. Enjoy that first SF Giants parade here: Thx to producer Jimmy Reid for posting.

https://youtu.be/DunyEiZX1Ek

The book by Willie Mays can be downloaded via audible or pick up the hard copy at your local bookstore.

https://www.amazon.com/24-Life-Stories-Lessons-Say/dp/125023042X/ref=nodl_

DANCE: STERN GROVE GROOVES

Sunday 4:30pm on KPIX

Learn about traditional Puerto Rican music and dance as part of its Summer Education programs now available online. Plus, catch the latest Stern Grove BEST OF THE BEST Sunday at 4:30pm on KPIX featuring Aaron Neville and the Bay Area’s own Fantastic Negrito. Yours truly hosts.

https://www.sterngrove.org/

GREAT ESCAPE: HEALDSBURG CALLING

The staycation is back in vogue as we all look for places nearby to escape to. I highly recommend Hotel Healdsburg for an overnight or week long getaway. The Hotel is running a Sunmer special that includes a $100 resort credit, breakfast for 2, parking and a welcome bottle of wine. Enjoy a scrumptious dinner too at Charlie Palmer’s Dry Creek Kitchen. This outdoor oasis in Healdsburg not only provides proper social distancing & stellar service but serves as a verdant escape. This is Sonoma wine country at it’s best.

https://hotelhealdsburg.com/

MUSIC: RAPPERS DELIGHT

New music from ⁦‪@KidCudi‬⁩ & ⁦‪@Eminem‬⁩ . “Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady” is on point touching on recent #BLM events, sport, and even mask wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic.. The single is catchy and is available now for download or watch the animated lyric video via ⁦‪@YouTube‬⁩. https://youtu.be/s1-D8UOq7iA

SUPPORT: OAKLAND ZOO

Treasured Zoos across the country are threatened with permanent closure due to massive financial losses during the COVID-19 shut down. Tbe East Bay’s Oakland zoo holds a special place in my heart. I have hosted many events there over the years and since 2010 have been the voice of the Zoo’s Outback Express. Please consider a donation to the animal fund at OaklandZoo.org. They need all the help they can get right now. Save our zoos.

https://www.oaklandzoo.org/donate-to-oakland-zoo

SPORT: LET’s PLAY BALL

Baseball season starts July 23rd with SF V LA. Warm up games are already underway and while we cannot attend games in person we can enjoy all the action via partner media stations and via MLB.

https://www.mlb.com/scores/2020-07-23

TV: ZACK GETS “DOWN TO EARTH”

NOW on Netflix

High School Musical star Zac Efron, joins forces with “wellness expert” Darin Olien on Netflix’s new series Down to Earth With Zac Efron. Food plays a key role in Down to Earth, but if you’ve seen Efron’s abs — appearing at the 20-minute mark of one of two episodes made available pre-launch by Netflix — you can probably guess that the series isn’t designed as a tour of international pizza stores, but he does eat carbs. Phew!! Efron is no Anthony Bourdain but he’s loveable and is a guy who is curious, environmentally conscious and he does a grand job inviting us along for his adventures. Enjoy this preview.

https://youtu.be/OoOOtxh-GaE

Enjoy your weekend.

Stay home, stay safe and wear a mask.

