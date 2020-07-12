SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person died and one person was injured Sunday morning from a two-alarm residential fire at 3740 Sacramento St., the San Francisco Fire Department said.
The fire at the three-story home in the Presidio Terrace neighborhood was reported about 11:20 a.m. and was under control around noon.
The injured person was in stable condition, the San Francisco Fire Department said.
#BREAKING SFFD investigating a fatal fire. The fire was reported at 3740 Sacramento St. at about11am. I person died, 1 was injured and two were rescued. Cause under investigation. @nbcbayarea @SFFDPIO pic.twitter.com/ilNF1N0YL5
— John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) July 12, 2020
