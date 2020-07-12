CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire that started shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday at Vista Oaks and Douglas drives in Martinez has been contained, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

Brush fire near Martinez July 12, 2020. (Cal Fire Photo)

The fire went to a second alarm before forward progress was stopped and while numerous structures were threatened, none was damaged and there were no injuries to firefighters or the public.

The scene requires “extensive overhaul,” the fire district said and additional crews were requested due to steep terrain and high temperature.

