MONTEREY (CBS SF) — A 23-year-old Monterey man, who charged at police with a suspected firearm that turned out to be an Airsoft gun, was fired at by officers before being taken into custody on Saturday night.

Officers responded about 11 p.m. after Francis Davi called police dispatch from the Monterey Skate Park on Pearl Street and said he had a firearm and wanted to hurt himself, police said.

Davi was located at nearby San Carlos Cemetery about 11:30 p.m. carrying what appeared to be a pistol.

“A sergeant who was formerly assigned to the Crisis Negotiations Team of the Monterey Peninsula Regional Special Response Unit spoke to Davi on the phone in an effort to resolve the situation peacefully,” the Monterey police department said in a news release.

But when Davi instead charged at two officers 15 minutes later, still holding what appeared to be a pistol, a sergeant struck Davi with a less-than-lethal projectile while an officer fired his patrol rifle but did not strike him, according to police.

Davi then surrendered and was taken into custody.

He will be booked at Monterey County Jail on charges of criminal threats, resisting arrest, and possession of a BB gun without the safety markings, police said.

The Monterey County district attorney’s office is independently investigating the officer involved shooting, while the Monterey police department is investigating the criminal charges against Davi.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Detective Sgt. Aaron Delgado at (831) 646-3814.

