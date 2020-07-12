SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Two men were killed and three others injured in a horrific crash at a Santa Rosa intersection early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police said speed played a role in the crash at 12:12 a.m. at the intersection of Lazzini Avenue at Stony Point Road.

Investigators believe that a BMW was travelling northbound Stony Point at a high rate of speed when it slammed into a Cadillac CTS at the intersection. It is unknown at this time if the Cadillac was going straight across the intersection or making a left turn onto southbound Stony Point. It is also unknown which vehicle had a green light to enter the intersection.

Officers arriving on the scene found two adult males in the Cadillac CTS. They were both pronounced deceased by Santa Rosa Fire emergency responders.

There were three occupants in the BMW, two males and one female. All three were transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the investigation is on-going. It is unknown if alcohol or any other drug was a factor in this collision.

Stony Point Road was closed between Gardner Avenue and Campbell Drive for several hours, as traffic investigators gathered information at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has information about it, is encouraged to call the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Traffic Division, at (707)543-3636, and speak with Officer Jeff Adams.